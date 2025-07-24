“DW Africa Reports: Zambian Govt Denies Involvement in Leaked Audio Recording”

“DW Africa Reports: Zambian Government Denies Involvement in Leaked Audio Recording”





By Timmy



According to a report by DW Africa, the Zambian government has denied any connection to a leaked audio recording that allegedly reveals a plot to use illegal means to repatriate the body of former President Edgar Lungu from South Africa.





The audio, which features a female minister and a man connected to Lungu’s party, discusses bribing a judge and staging fake protests to push for the body’s return. However, the government claims the audio is false and politically motivated.





As reported by DW Africa, Lungu’s family has already handed the recording to a South African court, which has stopped the burial pending further investigation. A final decision on the matter is expected on August 4, 2025.





