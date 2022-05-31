A fan who had no prom date took a cardboard cutout of Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, to prom with her.

The fan named Mel posted several photos of her and the cutout of Dwayne at prom and she wrote: “Thank you @therock for taking me to prom. I had so much fun. Best date a person could ask for.”

Dwayne reshared the photos and wrote: “It was absolutely my honor @smilesweetsraccoon and you were the best prom date EVER!!

Dwayne Johnson shares photos of fan who took a cardboard cutout of him to her prom

“Great to meet your family and friends too!.

“ps, I’m super happy you posted this! Have the best summer!”