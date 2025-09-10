Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveals reason behind slimmer look

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson left fans surprised after stepping out at the 2025 Venice Film Festival looking noticeably slimmer.

The 53-year-old actor, known for his muscular build, admitted he has shed weight as he prepares for a new role that requires him to ditch his usual bulked-up physique.

According to Daily Mail, speaking in an interview, The Rock said the transformation is still a work in progress but joked that part of it means “eating less chicken.”

His comments quickly sparked reactions online, with many fans debating his changing look and wondering how far he’ll go with the transformation.