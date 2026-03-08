“DYNASTY BID? MNANGAGWA FACES NEW OUTCRY AS ‘MUNHUMUTAPA’ BRANDING SPARKS FEARS OF FAMILY RULE”





The rabbit is finally out of the hat. What critics long suspected is now unfolding in plain sight. Vehicles that once carried the ruling party’s ZANU-PF insignia are reportedly being rebranded with the image of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the bold slogan “Munhumutapa Dynasty.”





Observers say the message is unmistakable: a carefully crafted attempt to wrap modern political power in the symbolism of Zimbabwe’s historic Mutapa Empire. But critics warn the branding risks signalling something far more controversial, the normalization of family-centred rule in a nation founded as a republic.





At the same time, lawmakers are pushing forward Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 of 2026, a proposal opponents say could weaken constitutional safeguards and concentrate power further in the executive.





For many Zimbabweans, the stakes go beyond party politics. The country fought a bitter liberation struggle to establish a democratic republic not a hereditary system of leadership.





Civil society groups, students, churches, and voices in the diaspora are now calling for vigilance, insisting that Zimbabwe’s Constitution must remain the ultimate safeguard against personal rule. 🇿🇼