Dynasty in Motion: Aliko Dangote Elevates His Daughters to Power at Dangote Group



In a sweeping consolidation of legacy and power, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has entrusted the future of the Dangote Group to the next generation — elevating his daughters into commanding leadership roles across the empire.





Halima Aliko Dangote will steer the Dangote Family Office and international operations, anchoring their global expansion from Dubai.





Fatima Aliko Dangote assumes authority over the conglomerate’s formidable oil and gas portfolio, including the refinery and petrochemical ventures, while directing key corporate functions.





Mariya Aliko Dangote takes charge of commercial strategy for cement and food operations, tasked with driving market dominance and operational precision.





Together, the appointments signal a decisive transfer of influence — a dynasty fortifying its command at the helm of Africa’s industrial powerhouse.