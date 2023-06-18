Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu has revealed that the Chipolopolo boys will each receive US$10, 000 for qualifying to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Zambia beat Ivory Coast 3-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to secure qualification to the Africa Cup after missing out since 2015.

An own goal by Serge Aurier, followed by goals from Patson Daka and Kings Kangwa were enough to secure Zambia 3 points and qualification.

The minister of Sports addressed the players shortly after the end of the match as he disclosed that Government will reward the players and technical bench US$5,000 each for qualifying in addition to the US$5,000 winning bonuses.

Nkandu believes this is one way of motivating the team as they return to the Africa Cup of Nations since 2015.

Zambia is currently top of Group H with 12 points, Ivory Coast are second position 10 points, Comoros are third with 6 points while Lesotho has one point and bottom of the group.