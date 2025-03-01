Eastern Cape’s portable school desks spark debate



A new initiative to provide learners in the Eastern Cape with portable desks has drawn both praise and criticism, reigniting concerns about education in the province.



The desks, which double as wheelie school bags with built-in solar lights and USB ports, are being hailed as an innovative way to assist learners in under-resourced areas.



However, many argue they are a temporary fix that does little to address the deeper challenges facing schools.





Weighing just 2kg, the mobile desks are designed to give learners a personal workspace they can carry between home and school.



In rural areas where electricity is scarce, the solar-powered light has been welcomed as a useful addition.



Supporters see the initiative as a practical way to help learners who struggle with poor learning conditions.





For those who travel long distances or lack proper study spaces, the desks offer a portable solution that extends learning beyond the classroom.



However, critics argue that while the concept is innovative, it fails to address the real issue the lack of proper school furniture and facilities.





Many believe that instead of investing in portable desks, resources should be directed toward equipping classrooms with standard desks and improving overall conditions for learners.



While the desks are lightweight and mobile, some learners find them uncomfortable for extended use, raising concerns about their ergonomic value.





Others worry about their durability, noting that some units are already showing signs of wear and tear.



Additionally, the design does not accommodate all students equally.



Younger learners may struggle to carry the 2kg desk, while those with disabilities may find them impractical.





Critics argue that a one-size-fits-all approach does not consider the diverse needs of learners.



The debate over the portable desks has drawn attention to deeper challenges within the education system.





Schools across the province continue to struggle with overcrowded classrooms, insufficient resources, and aging infrastructure.





Many learners are forced to share desks or sit on the floor, making the introduction of mobile