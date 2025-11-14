EASTERN PROVINCE CHIEFS VOW NOT TO BACK MAKEBI ZULU UNTIL EDGAR LUNGU IS BURIED





Some traditional leaders from Eastern Province have vowed not to support Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu, accusing him of neglecting the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s remains in South Africa in pursuit of his political ambitions.





Sources close to the royal establishments, who preferred anonymity, revealed that several chiefs expressed deep displeasure over Mr. Zulu’s actions, which they described as contrary to Ngoni customs and traditions. According to the chiefs, tradition dictates that the dead must be given a dignified burial before other matters, such as politics, are attended to.





“The chiefs are angered that Makebi Zulu appears more concerned about his presidential bid than ensuring that the late President Lungu is laid to rest with the honour he deserves,” one source said. “In our culture, showing respect to the dead comes before any personal ambitions.”





The traditional leaders are also said to be unhappy that Mr. Zulu did not consult them over burial arrangements, which they interpreted as a sign of disrespect for their authority and for long-held cultural norms.





Although some chiefs have indicated that they would receive Mr. Zulu courteously should he visit their palaces during his campaign tours, they have reportedly resolved to throw their weight behind other candidates within the PF who, in their view, have demonstrated humility and respect for tradition.





“The chiefs feel Makebi must first help ensure that President Lungu is buried before seeking to lead the country,” another source added. “This will serve as a lesson in respecting both the departed and the cultural values of the people.”.





The issue has stirred emotions in Eastern Province, the late President Lungu’s home region, where traditional values hold significant sway in shaping political loyalties.



By Thomas Jere



Ilelanga News. November 14, 2025.