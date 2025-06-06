EASTERN PROVINCE SP MOURS FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU



Petauke… Friday June 6, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) in Eastern Province has joined the nation in mourning the death of former President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed away yesterday in South Africa while receiving treatment.





In a statement, Eastern Province SP Chairperson Mr. Mabvuto Banda expressed deep sorrow, describing Mr. Lungu’s death as shocking and untimely.





He noted that the former President was expected to play a key role in the country’s future political landscape, particularly in the lead-up to the 2026 general elections.



Mr. Banda further criticized the current UPND government, citing political persecution, arbitrary arrests, and erosion of judicial independence.





He warned that Zambia’s democratic values were under threat and called on the opposition to act with unity, wisdom, and spiritual guidance.





He described Mr. Lungu as a leader who had shown commitment to the public good, even at personal cost, and urged citizens to remain resilient and prayerful during this difficult time.





Mr. Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth Republican President from 2015 to 2021.



The PF leadership has announced a Seven (7) day period of national mourning with the funeral being held from the former ruling party Headquarters in Lusaka and at its provincial, district and constituency offices across the country.