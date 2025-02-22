Easterners, Wake Up! Why Is Chief Mukuni Lobbying for Hichilema in Your Province?- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Easterners, Wake Up! Why Is Chief Mukuni Lobbying for Hichilema in Your Province?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Easterners, it is time to wake up! Chief Mukuni from Southern Province has allegedly been making rounds in Eastern Province, moving from palace to palace, lobbying for votes for his “son,” President Hakainde Hichilema, ahead of the 2026 elections.





His mission? To convince traditional leaders that HH understands their struggles, that he is “trying his best” to work, and that he should be given a second chance to “finish what he started.”



But let’s be honest—what exactly has he started, and what has he finished for the people of Eastern Province?





Chief Mukuni’s Political Tour



▪️February 19, 2025 – He was in Chipangali, visiting Chewa palaces.

▪️February 20, 2025 – He arrived in Lundazi.

▪️February 21, 2025 – He went to Chipata.





This raises serious questions:



Why does a chief from Southern Province feel the need to campaign for HH in Eastern Province?



Why is he lobbying Eastern Province chiefs on behalf of a president who should be judged by his performance, not by regional alliances?





What is President Hichilema so afraid of that he must resort to chiefs to do his bidding?



Why is HH unable to face the people directly and answer for his failures?



The Real Motive Behind Chief Mukuni’s Visits





Make no mistake—this is not a courtesy tour. This is a well-planned political maneuver designed to manipulate and deceive. Chief Mukuni is attempting to sway traditional leaders and, through them, the people of Eastern Province.





Why? Because Hichilema’s administration knows it is losing ground in Eastern Province and is now desperate to use traditional leaders as political tools to control the narrative and secure votes.





But let’s ask ourselves: What exactly has HH done for Eastern Province and Zambia at large that warrants a second term?



Hichilema’s Five Years of Failure: What Has He Achieved?



Has he fixed the struggling agricultural sector that people depend on? – No! Farmers are still suffering, fertilizer and seed prices remain high, and maize production is in crisis.





Has he reduced the cost of living? – No! Prices of mealie meal, fuel, and essential goods are at record highs, making life unbearable for ordinary Zambians.



Has he stopped favoritism and bias in his government? – No! Easterners have been sidelined in key government appointments, while those from favored regions dominate government positions.





Has he improved the economy? – No! Unemployment is soaring, businesses are collapsing, and the kwacha continues to weaken.



Instead of delivering real development, jobs, and better living conditions, HH is sending chiefs to do his political bidding. This is an insult to the people of Eastern Province!





Easterners, Do Not Be Fooled!



Eastern Province must not be swayed by cheap political tricks disguised as traditional diplomacy.





If HH has truly delivered, why does he need chiefs to convince you? Shouldn’t his achievements speak for themselves?



If a leader must send traditional rulers to campaign for him, it means he has failed to win the people’s trust on his own!





To Chief Mukuni, We Ask:



Why are you in Eastern Province lobbying for HH instead of focusing on your own province?



What personal benefit do you stand to gain from Hichilema’s re-election?



Are you serving the people, or are you serving your own political interests?





To You, Easterners:



Wake up! Do not let Chief Mukuni decide your future.



Your votes are NOT for sale!



Reject leaders who remember you only when elections are near.



Vote based on performance, not deception and manipulation.





Hold leaders accountable for their failures—demand results, NOT excuses!



2026 Is Coming—Choose Wisely!



Easterners, the power is in your hands. Do not allow yourselves to be deceived by political games. The time for blind loyalty is over—it is time to demand real leadership, real solutions, and real change.





If HH and his government have failed you in the last five years, DO NOT REWARD FAILURE WITH ANOTHER TERM!



Zambia belongs to all of us. Stand firm. Reject manipulation. Vote for a future that works for everyone, not just a chosen few.