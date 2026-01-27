EAT THEIR FOOD, MONEY BUT VOTE WISELY

… Kalaba tells the people of Kasama ahead of thursday’s Mayoral by – election.

KASAMA, TUESDAY, JANUARY 27,2026 [ SMART EAGLES]

CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba has implored the people of Kasama to accept all the goodies being offered to them by the UPND Government ahead of thursday’s mayoral by – election and teach them a lesson by voting for the CF candidate Aaron Zimba.

Speaking on Radio Mano last night, Mr. Kalaba said the people of Kasama should ask themselves where the UPND have been for them to resurface during the by – election and start dishing out money and mealie meal in order to buy their vote.

He said the people of Kasama should vote wisely and avoid making a mistake of voting for the UPND, a party he said has failed to deliver meaningful development in the country.

“The Kasama mayoral by – election is litmus test for the 2026 General elections, I am saying to the people of Kasama that eat the food the UPND is offering to you and vote wisely on thursday. Ask the UPND where they have been all this while for them to resurface now and start dishing out money and mealie mealie in order to buy votes. The only person who will bring meaningful development in Kasama is Aaron Zimba because he has experience being the former councillor for Mulilansolo ward and he knows how the people live here,” Mr. Kalaba said.

“UPND has destroyed alot of things in the country and only Citizens First party is coming to control and make meaningful changes. CF is the only party that has life and puts Zambians first and we are coming to liberate the citizens, ” the CF leader said.

And Mr. Kalaba said the money the UPND is busy dishing out in Kasama could have been used to pay farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency and provide medicines in hospitals.

“If the UPND was serious, this money they wasting on dishing out and cooking nshima for electorates in Kasama during campaigns could have been used to pay farmers. This money they wasting on nshima could also have been used to buy medicines for the people of Kasama including upgrading roads, and my wish is for the UPND to lose this by election, the person who must win is Aaron Zimba,” Mr. Mr. Kalaba said.