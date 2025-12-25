Ebo Noah buys a brand new Mercedes Benz ahead of his 25th December prophesy

For weeks Ebo Boah has been trending both locally and internationally after his alleged prophecy went viral.

The content creator and self-acclaimed prophet alleged that God revealed to him his plans to destroy the earth.

According to him, God instructed him to build arks to save people as he plans to destroy the earth with rains and flood on December 25.

However, it seems something is amiss with the whole story due to the recent actions of the so called prophet.

Ahead of the mentioned date, Ebo has decided to spoil himself by acquiring a brand new Mercedes Benz.

In a video posted on his instagram page, Ebo is seen driving an unregistered silver-coloured Mercedes-Benz B Class W247.

Further reports revealed that the car is a latest 2025 model is valued at $89,000, raising concerns as to why he would risk it if the world is ending.

Ebo Noah’s Mercedes-Benz has ignited debates on social media, with some users poking fun at the situation. One user commented, “Person wey say the end dey come end go buy Benz.”

Meanwhile, Ebo Noah has called off the ark gathering and shared a new vision in a video, stating that “God has postponed the apocalypse”