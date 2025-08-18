ECL BURIAL DISPUTE RETURNS TO PRETORIA HIGH COURT AS FAMILY SEEKS LEAVE TO APPEAL GOVERNMENT RULING.

The matter of the burial of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu is back in the Pretoria High Court on Monday after it stood down on Friday.

TheLungu family is in court for leave to appeal the full judgment, which ruled that the Zambian government is entitled to repatriate the former President’s body to his home country for a state funeral.

On Friday, the Lungu family and the Zambian government informed the court that they would be discussing the matter in an attempt to resolve the dispute over his final resting place.

The Pretoria High Court will today Monday morning hear if the Lungu family and the Zambian government have come to an agreement.

If both parties have not reached an agreement, then the court is expected to proceed with the Lungu family’s application for leave to appeal the entire full court judgment to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

