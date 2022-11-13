ECL DENIES SPONSORING ANY CANDIDATE

….urges all PF hopeful presidential candidates to rally behind whoever will win

Lusaka…. Saturday November 12, 2022

Former president Edgar Lungu has refuted claims that he is sponsoring one of the candidates who are eyeing the PF presidency.

President Lungu however urged the contenders to rally behind whoever will scoop the top job.

Meanwhile, despite the former Head of State opting for a solemn birthday celebration, he had his celebration amid State persecution.

Since the change of government, investigative wings have been seemingly looking for a case to pin the former Head of State with.

The authorities have however been summoning and conducting searches on president Lungu’s family and his associates.

A few days before his birthday, DEC was reportedly conducting a search on president Lungu’s private Bank account, an act which left many well-meaning Zambians in shock.

Even in the face of persecution, president Lungu advised members of the opposition to be prayerful.

Regarding those that are eying the PF presidency, the former Head of State said there’s no need for those who will not get the top job to form their own political parties.

He said this when PF MCCs and MPs, led by the acting party president Given Lubinda, visited him at his residence yesterday as he celebrated his 66th birthday.

“We can cerebrate my Birthday because we are in a sober mood because of the happenings against our family. But what we can encourage you is to remain prayerful and united,” he said.

“There is no need for individuals who will not make it to the PF presidency to form their own political parties. What is important is to unite and negotiate so that the party can remain more united.”

Preident Lungu stressed the need for Zambians to see a united PF with hopes of rebarating them.

“Zambians can compare and contrast and are seeing which ones are better oranges,” he said.

And Hon Lubinda said those that voted against president Lungu last year thinking that he was the enemy have realised that he is not.

Hon Lubinda said the enemity that manifested on August 12 last year was shortlived.

He also indicated that president Lungu was a blessing mainly to his family when he was born but added that he is now a blessing to the nation. See