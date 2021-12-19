Chilufya Tayali

ECL HAD HIS FAULTS BUT HE LED THIS COUNTRY DURING VERY DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES FAR BETTER THAN WHAT WE HAVE UNDER HH

It’s true there was cadrism, he didn’t fight corruption especially when his colleagues were involved and I was incarcerated twice during his rule (of courseother were arrestedtoo), however, he still stands out the “better evil” than President Hichilema, as we speak.

President Lungu lead this Country during the difficult times of draught when the Zambezi River and the Kariba dam were at their lowest, in the history, on water levels which led to rampant load-shedding.

However, we never had power-cuts that went on for 3 days as it is almost becoming a norm during Bally administration yet water levels are not as low.

Yes you could say, the problem is too complex to be fixed in 4 months, but show me what has been done so far to give me to have hope that Bally is going to fix this problem which is becoming worse.

President Lungu led this Country during the China-America trade war, which saw our copper prices going so low, which affected our exchange rate.

In spite of that President Lungu strived to keep fuel prices and other commodities lower than what we have today?

President Lungu was allowed cadres but we never saw him pick cadres from the streets and make them civil servants.

Today we have cold blooded cadres, superintending over the long serving and highly qualified civil servants.

They are even creating positions, without following procedure, just to employ cadres.

Should I say more???? Can I touch farmers, civil servants, youth empowerment, business opportunities, infrastructure development, etc????

Let me leave it here since you don’t like reading, but so far, give respect to President Lungu until President Hichilema beat his records.

Don’t say, you will not vote for me, because I am speaking the truth, you need proper checks and balances for Bally to deliver. I am a person that will speak for you truthfully and objectively.

KABWATA – NDIMUNTU WENU!

TAYALI THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR KABWATA!

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER – THE VOICE OF THE VOICELESS!

LET ME GO AND SPEAK FOR YOU IN PARLIAMENT!