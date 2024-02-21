ECL SCORED 100% IN IMPLEMENTING POLITICAL VIOLENCE POLCIES- SIKAILE SIKAILE

ECL SCORED 100% IN IMPLEMENTING POLITICAL VIOLENCE POLCIES

Dispelling Misconceptions: The Truth about Free Education Policy

ECL’s argument that the free education policy has compromised quality is baseless. Yes, classes are crowded, but how did he expect classes to be empty when citizens are paying nothing? On this issue, I give HH a high mark for a fantastic job.

We are better off with full classes to capacity than having muscular adults who used to intimidate citizens under the administration Mr. Edgar Lungu.

Real development follows a procedure. Even when going to the toilet, you need to follow the right steps, and you cannot use shortcuts like my big brother Lungu is advocating. Education policy is entirely different from gambling, bwana Lungu. It is only at a casino where people expect to invest in a minute and get rich in the same minute.

I’m worried if this is the senior UKA party is banking on to market them to the electorate. Just this argument has deducted marks from UKA. Voters are no longer naive this time around.

All we need is a good leader to take over from HH and build on this solid foundation. ECL’s argument has exposed his lack of understanding of what development entails. This is why we borrowed money for consumption during his administration.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE