ECL UNWRAPS MALUPENGA’S CONVERSATIONS WITH MEMORABLE PERSONALITIES BOOK

… encourages Zambians to develop a culture of reading and fight based on ideals and not pulling each other down.

Lusaka … Friday,13, May, 2022 [Smart Eagles]

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has unwrapped Amos Malupenga’s Conversations with Memorable Personalities book at a colorful event held at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference centre.

Speaking when he officiated at the launch former President Edgar Lungu said its time for Zambians to develop a culture of reading and fight based on ideals and not pulling each other down.

Mr. Lungu said the book by Mr. Malupenga is very important as it gives a detailed account on the personalities interviewed.

” Let us read and fight with ideals than trying to pull each other done. It’s good to keep the record of our past because it helps in our future and helps us know if we need to pull up our soaks or not. Personal history will help us see a detailed picture of where we are coming from and where we are going,” Mr. Lungu said.

” Personal history allows us to learn from people’s mistakes and understand why people behaved the way they behaved at that particular time. For the book like this one it will help us become impartial as leaders,” President Lungu said in his brief speech.

And author of the book Amos Malupenga said the launch of the book, is a night to thank God for what he has done for him.

” I want to thank God for my journalism career and the good stories I got from the people I interviewed. When you trust God nothing is impossible. Thank you all who made it in my life, without you I will not have been the way I am today. Thank you my wife Betty for the support and love all the years,” Mr. Malupenga said.

And Mr. Malupenga revealed that the earlier manuscript of Conversations with Memorable Personalities was stolen whilst on tour of duty in Spain.

” In 2017 the original manuscript of the book was stolen whilst in Spain, the car was broken into and office laptop stolen. I was shattered and shaking that night. But chibamba Kanyama encouraged me to move on. And I started rebuilding the book,” he said.

Meanwhile, economist Chibamba Kanyama said the book is a must read book for those that want to have insights on the people featured in the book as it brings the hidden message, the intrinsic factor.