ECL’S SECRET ‘PLAN B’ FOR 2026 PRESIDENTIAL SEAT EXPOSED!

…….Zumani Urges Tonse Alliance to Wait for Late President Lungu’s Final Wish





As the nation continues to mourn the death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a dramatic political twist is unfolding his inner circle claims he left behind a carefully chosen successor for the 2026 elections referred to as “Plan B.”





Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, Lungu’s former political advisor and Tonse Alliance national coordinator, says the former president had completed the selection of a presidential candidate and running mate before his death on June 5, 2025.





“Plan B is not a hoax but real and factual,” said Dr. Zimba. “ECL diligently worked on it for months before he passed. He knew what was at stake and was determined to protect the alliance and its legacy.”





Dr. Zimba claims the former Head of State worked through a systematic and confidential process from December 2024 to May 2025 to identify his successor, holding weekly review sessions at his residence and later from South Africa while receiving medical treatment.





Each session, Zimba says, involved analyzing profiles of proposed candidates from across political and civic sectors. Lungu’s wife, former First Lady Esther Lungu, was the only other person occasionally present during these confidential reviews.





“We would sit down weekly, just the two of us, going over names, strategies, and alliances. This was not guesswork ECL was deliberate and focused,” said Zimba.





The former president reportedly finalized both a presidential candidate and a running mate under what Dr. Zimba calls a “loyalty and capacity” framework to ensure continuity of vision and allegiance to the Tonse Alliance.





Even from South Africa, Lungu maintained weekly contact with Zimba, offering political guidance and confirming that the final decision had already been made and was ready to be revealed.





“He told me in April and again in early May that the decision was done. He had his candidates and was waiting for the right time to make the announcement,” Zimba stated.





Dr. Zimba says Lungu had planned to unveil the candidates upon returning to Zambia in June, within the Tonse Alliance framework. However, his death preempted that public declaration.





Now, Zimba believes the only people who can reveal Plan B are members of Lungu’s immediate family, whom he believes were entrusted with the final details of the plan.





“There is no need for infighting. Let’s first bury our leader and then allow his family to disclose his political will. If that happens, we must rally behind the candidate he chose,” Zimba advised.





Zimba also revealed that certain PF figures were upset after being left out of the selection process, resulting in internal tensions. “Some senior leaders never forgave ECL for relying on his advisor instead of consulting them,” he noted.





Despite the friction, Zimba emphasized that the Tonse Alliance constitution gave Lungu the authority to make the final decision, citing Article 11 and Appendix 1 of the alliance’s founding documents.





He urged all Tonse Alliance members to respect Lungu’s wishes and remain united as they await the announcement. “If the next candidate is chosen by ECL, we stand a strong chance of defeating HH in 2026,” he said.





“ECL remains our leader even in death,” Zimba concluded. “Tonse Alliance must win 2026 in his name, with his candidate, and for his legacy.”



©️ KUMWESU | August 12, 2025