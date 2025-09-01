ECONOMIC ANALYST PREDICTS ZAMBIA TO HIT SINGLE-DIGIT INFLATION BY 2027 AND NOT 2026





By Chamuka Shalubala



Economic analyst Yusuf Dodia says Zambia is more likely to achieve a single-digit inflation by 2027, rather than 2026, if the government remains committed to its current economic strategies.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Dodia stressed that consistency in policy implementation is critical to sustaining the positive progress made so far.





He has cautioned that any shift away from these strategies could delay the reduction of inflation and undermine long-term economic growth.





Mr. Dodia adds that steady investment and strong policy continuity will be essential for Zambia to reach its inflation targets in the coming years.





His remarks come as President Hakainde Hichilema recently assured the nation that the government is working hard to achieve single-digit inflation by late 2025 or early 2026.



PHOENIX NEWS