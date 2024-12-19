ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COURT JAILS TWO ZESCO EMPLOYEES FOR FORGERY AND FRAUD IN KABWE



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court in Kabwe has convicted and sentenced two ZESCO employees to three years imprisonment with hard labor for using forged Grade 12 certificates to secure employment, leading to the fraudulent acquisition of salaries and allowances amounting to over K5 million.





Delivering judgment, Magistrate Anna Holland found Kangwa Davies Mutale, 55, of Mkushi Boma, and Shield Mukosha, 49, of Chowa Compound in Kabwe, guilty of making and uttering false documents as well as obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretenses.



Magistrate Holland stated that the prosecution presented sufficient evidence proving the accused used forged documents to gain employment at ZESCO, subsequently earning salaries and allowances of K2,804,625 and K2,277,464 respectively over several years.





“The accused persons attached fake Grade 12 certificates to their job applications and went on to draw salaries and allowances from ZESCO for an extended period,” Magistrate Holland said.



She acknowledged the defense’s mitigation plea for leniency, highlighting that both men were first-time offenders who had carried out their work diligently. However, she emphasized the seriousness of the offense and the substantial financial impact involved.





“The gravity of this offense and the amounts dishonestly obtained cannot be ignored. However, I will exercise leniency due to the remorse shown by the convicts and their conduct throughout the proceedings,” she said.



Each convict was sentenced to three years imprisonment, to run consecutively, effective immediately.





The court heard that, Shield Mukosha forged a Grade 12 certificate bearing false examination and index numbers, which he presented to ZESCO between June 1, 2013, and July 31, 2024, resulting in the fraudulent acquisition of K2,277,464 in salaries and allowances.

Kangwa Davies Mutale similarly forged a Grade 12 certificate and obtained K2,804,625 in salaries and allowances between June 1, 2006, and July 31, 2024.





Both men were found guilty on three counts: making false documents, uttering false documents, and obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretenses.



The case, prosecuted by ZESCO’s Public Prosecutor Prisca Mwanza, highlighted the significant financial and ethical implications of forgery and fraud in the workplace.





The judgment serves as a stern warning against fraudulent activities and underscores the commitment of the judiciary to uphold integrity and accountability in public and private institutions.