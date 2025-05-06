Economic Growth Can Only be Seen by Economists- UPND

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Hichilema’s Economic Growth Can Only be Seen by Economists!



This is their useless economic growth with no impact on the lives of people!! Their growth rate can only be seen or imagined by economists!





Under Project 2026 and Beyond, Zambia will become a middle income country with a target to be one of the top five economies in Africa after South Africa, Egypt, Algeria and Nigeria.



Poverty levels will be reduced from 64.3% to under 20% in a period of five years.





Further the divide between rural and urban poverty will be significantly reduced as rural centres will become places of heightened economic and industrial activities such as agro-processing and commercial fish farming.





Project 2026 and Beyond, a plan, NOT for elections, but for generations.