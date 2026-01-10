ECONOMIST BACKS NEW IMF PROGRAMME FOR FLEXIBILITY AND GROWTH

ECONOMIST Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka has welcomed the government’s decision to seek a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, highlighting its importance for creating budgetary flexibility, particularly during an election year.

Dr. Haabazoka states that this move shows the government’s commitment to balancing priorities and managing the evolving economy.

He has acknowledged that the current program has aided Zambia in improving its macroeconomic fundamentals and restructuring debt.

Dr. Haabazoka explains that a new programme with more favorable terms could give the government the necessary breathing room to implement reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth.

He notes that with inflation under control and a stable exchange rate, Zambia is in a strong position to negotiate a program that aligns with its economic agenda.

Dr. Haabazoka views the government’s plan to use a new programme to spur growth, enhance debt management, and boost investor confidence as a positive development.

Recently, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has revealed that the government will complete the sixth and final review of the Extended Credit Facility, which began in 2022, before engaging the IMF on a successor programme.

M&D