ECONOMIST CLARIFIES FASTER CONSUMPTION OF POWER UNITS



Economist Lubinda Habazoka has clarified that many households and businesses are complaining about faster use of prepaid electricity units since the return of the 24-hour supply.





In a statement, Monday, Dr Habazoka clarified that ZESCO cannot deduct units already purchased once they are loaded onto a certified meter.





He emphasised that prepaid meters measure actual electricity usage and cannot be manipulated to run faster.



Dr Habazoka observed that higher consumption is driven by usage patterns, not billing errors.





He highlighted that during load shedding, households used less electricity and units lasted longer.



Dr Habazoka pointed out that with a stable supply, families have returned to electric cookers, geysers, and heaters.





He explained that inverters and solar systems often recharge using ZESCO power, adding to demand.



Dr Habazoka underlined that emergency tariffs introduced during shortages have now been removed.





He indicated that ZESCO applies a progressive tariff structure where costs rise with higher consumption.



Dr Habazoka stressed that what has changed is continuous power availability and increased appliance usage, not hidden deductions.





He remarked that understanding how billing works under progressive tariffs is essential for households to manage energy use effectively.





Dr Habazoka maintained that Zambia’s electricity pricing remains relatively consumer-friendly for low-usage households compared to the region.