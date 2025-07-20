ECONOMIST SAYS ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC OUTLOOK PROMISING UNDER UPND GOVT BUT LACKS GRASSROOTS IMPACT





Economist Trevor Hambayi says Zambia’s economic outlook under the UPND administration appears promising as the government enters its final year in office, but cautions that key policies are still not benefiting the average citizen.





In an interview, Mr. Hambayi has acknowledged that macroeconomic indicators have improved since the UPND came into power, citing stabilized inflation, a relatively steady exchange rate, and renewed investor confidence.





He has however stressed that while these gains are evident at the top level, many Zambians continue to face a high cost of living with stagnant household incomes, limiting the real impact of economic progress on daily life.





Mr. Hambayi has since called on the government to prioritize inclusive growth strategies that directly touch the grassroots.





He has further urged increased investment in job creation within productive sectors, enhanced access to finance for small businesses, and tax relief for low-income earners to ensure the broader population benefits from the country’s economic growth.



PN