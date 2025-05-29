ECONOMIST URGES STAKEHOLDERS TO ENSURE FARMERS BENEFIT FROM THEIR MAIZE AMID PROJECTED DROP IN PRICES





ECONOMIST, Dr Lubinda Haabazoka has urged the Government and various stakeholders to ensure as the prices of maize are projected to drop, the farmers need to make profit off their produce as they were purchasing the inputs at a higher price.





Speaking in an interview, Dr Haabazoka says that there should be a balance between so as not to discourage farmers, not to plant more maize in fear of lower prices the next farming season.





He also adds that with the surplus of the maize the Government should consider trading with other regional neighbours who had assisted Zambia during the the drought.





Dr Haazoka has further advised the general citizenry to also diversify in terms of the stable food to have food security.





Recently, ZAMSTATS announced that the country is expected to harvest about 3,655, 645 metric tonnes of maize this year as compared to 1.5 million in 2024.



M&D