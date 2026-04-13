ECONOMIST YUSUF DODIA, WARNS OF ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTIONS.





By Veronica Chilufya.



Economist Yusuf Dodia, has cautioned that Zambia’s economic outlook ahead of the August 2026 general elections remains uncertain, despite increased government spending aimed at improving citizens livelihoods.





Speaking to YAR FM News in an interview, Mr. Dodia, described the 2026 national budget as a “feel-good” and largely pre-election driven plan, noting that it prioritizes popular programmes such as social cash transfers, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), and farmer support initiatives to boost public confidence.





He, however, warned that the ambitious revenue targets set by government including significant increases in income tax, PAYE and VAT collections may be difficult to achieve due to limited job creation and slow private sector growth.





Mr. Dodia, further noted that increased domestic borrowing could crowd out private sector investment, raising concerns about economic stability and growth in the coming months.





He added that while the budget promises widespread benefits, its sustainability remains questionable, especially as key sectors like mining are not fully leveraged to support long-term economic growth.

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