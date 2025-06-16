Economy is Resilient Despite Economic Shocks-Musokotwane



Finance and National Planning Minister Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE says the economy continues to show inspiring resilience despite economic shocks.



Dr MUSOKOTWANE is confident of strong growth – this year and beyond – supported by the rebound in agriculture and a rise in mining productivity.





He says government is also monitoring progress in the energy sector and is on high alert for any glitches.





Dr. MUSOTWANE has also assured development partners of the Government’s commitment to sustained reforms in the energy sector to avert negative impacts on the economic rebound and transformation that is being witnessed.





Reflecting on the May, 2025, budget expenditure report, Dr MUSOKOTWANE also observed that the high level of global policy uncertainty and the resultant external environment remains challenging.





He says government, will continue on the reform path to build resilience, create fiscal space, and crowd-in private investment through a conducive business environment and sustained promotion of partnerships in developing key economic sectors.



#economy