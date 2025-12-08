ECOWAS sends standby force to Benin after failed coup attempt



The ECOWAS Commission disclosed the decision in a statement issued just after consultations among members of the Mediation and Security Council at the level of Heads of State and Government.





It said, “Further to its earlier statement on the Republic of Benin, the ECOWAS Commission hereby informs the general public that pursuant to the provisions of relevant ECOWAS instruments, in particular Article 25(e) of the 1999 Protocol Relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution Peacekeeping and Security, and after consultation among members of the Mediation and Security Council at the level of Heads of State and Government, the Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of state and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect.





“The Regional Force shall be made up of troops from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, and the Republic of Ghana.

The Force shall support the Government and the Republican Army of Benin to preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin.”