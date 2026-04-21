ECZ ALLOCATES K2.2 BILLION FOR THE AUGUST 13TH GENERAL ELECTIONS



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that Parliament will be dissolved on Friday, May 15, 2026, in preparation for the August general elections.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the date is in line with constitutional provisions requiring Parliament to be dissolved 90 days before a general election.





Speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Mr. Kasaro revealed that the commission will conduct the August 13 polls with a budget of K2.2 billion.



He noted that the budget covers the newly created 70 constituencies following recent constitutional amendments.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kasaro dismissed claims that more constituencies were allocated to UPND strongholds, stating that the delimitation exercise was conducted in line with the Constitution.





He added that the commission is expected to release the delimitation report to the public within the week to enhance transparency and public understanding.

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