ECZ and Political Parties Complete Ballot Verification for August 7 By-Elections





By Honester Mshoka



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and participating political parties have successfully conducted a verification of ballot papers ahead of the upcoming by-elections.





The process is being carried out in preparation for the by-elections scheduled for August 7, 2025, in Mfuwe Constituency, Kashiba Ward in Mpongwe, and Shabo Ward in Nchelenge.





ECZ Corporate Communications Manager, Patricia Luhanga, stated that the ballot papers will be dispatched to the respective districts on time.





Ms. Luhanga also urged eligible voters to turn out in large numbers and exercise their voting rights.





Meanwhile, UPND member Sitali Lutangu, who represented the party, described the process as smooth and without any challenges.





National Congress Party Secretary General, Jonathan Phiri, emphasized that the same level of transparency should be upheld throughout the remaining stages of the electoral process.



