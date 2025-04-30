ECZ announces Lumezi by election date!



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set Thursday, 26th June, 2025 as a date for the crucial by-elections for Lumezi Constituency and two other wards in Luapula and Western provinces.



The by-election for Lumezi Constituency in Lumezi District, Eastern Province, has been necessitated by the court conviction of the incumbent Independent Member of Parliament, Mr. Munir Zulu.



EZC Corporate Affairs Manager, Ms Patricia Luhanga in statement has disclosed that Fibalala Ward, Milenge District, Luapula Province and Tuuwa Ward, Sikongo District in Western Province will also go to the polls.



The two ward byelections follows the unfortunate passing of Councillor Misheck Chisala and the resignation of Councillor Likezo Kaunga respectively.



She said the nomination dates for the by elections have been set for Tuesday, 27th May, 2025 while the campaign Period will be from Wednesday, 28th May, 2025, to Wednesday, 25th June, 2025.



She reminded the aspiring candidates to submit completed and attested statutory declaration and nomination papers on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025, between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours which should be subscribed before authorized officials such as Magistrates, Election Officers, or Commissioners for Oaths.



“The Electoral Commission urges all eligible voters and stakeholders in Lumezi Constituency, Fibalala Ward, and Tuuwa Ward to participate actively in these upcoming by-elections, ensuring a democratic and inclusive electoral process” she said.-NKANI