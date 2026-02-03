ECZ ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DELIMITATION EXERCISE AND UPDATE ON ROAD FOR THE 2026 ELECTIONS

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced the launch of the Delimitation Exercise alongside an update on the 2026 General Election Roadmap.

In a stakeholder notice dated 3rd February 2026, ECZ invited political parties, civil society organisations and faith-based organisations to the briefing.

The event is scheduled for Friday, 6th February 2026, at 10:00 hours.

It will take place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Old Wing, in Lusaka.

ECZ has also invited the media to cover the meeting.