ECZ APPLAUDS STRONG VOTER TURNOUT, PEACEFUL PROCESS IN CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION



By: Justin Banda



The electoral commission of Zambia ECZ has expressed happiness with the turn out of the electorates in Chawama constituency by-election.





Speaking after inspecting some polling stations, ECZ board chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the process is going on well..



According to Ms. Zaloumis as at midday over 150 people had casted their votes in all polling stations.



She also expressed happiness that the polls have not experienced any violence.



