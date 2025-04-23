ECZ backs electronic voter registration in Electoral Reform Report



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has called for the introduction of biometric voter registration as part of electoral reforms unveiled in a landmark report handed over to the Ministry of Justice this morning.



Speaking at the official handover ceremony in Lusaka, ECZ chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the recommendation is aimed at modernising the voter registration process and not to introduce electronic voting.



“This is about registration of voters using biometric systems, not electronic voting,” Zaloumis clarified.



“The goal is to improve efficiency, accessibility, and the accuracy of the voter roll, ensuring voters spend less time at polling stations.”



The biometric proposal is one of several wide-ranging recommendations compiled by the Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) which was established in July 2024.





It’s the first time the ECZ formally constituted a committee to review the electoral system.



Zaloumis described the moment as a defining chapter in Zambia’s democratic journey.



“This is not merely ceremonial. It is a significant step in our commitment to deepening democracy and upholding constitutional values,” she said.



She highlighted ERTC’s work was guided by four key objectives: to enhance the credibility of elections through legal reform, identify gaps requiring constitutional amendments, harmonise existing electoral laws, and propose policy and procedural changes.



The committee was composed of experts drawn from government ministries, civil society, academia, the church, and law enforcement agencies.



Zaloumis said to ensure broad participation, the ERTC conducted public hearings in all ten provincial capitals in October 2024.



She revealed that submissions came from a cross-section of society, including traditional leaders, political parties, churches, and ordinary citizens.



Among the most pressing issues raised was the delimitation of constituencies.



Submitters argued that overly large constituencies hinder development and effective representation.



The committee recommended amending Article 68 of the Constitution to increase the number of constituencies to reflect population growth and improve service delivery.



Furthermore, the report proposed a revision to the nomination period for general elections, extending the timeframe for challenging nominations from seven to 14 days and recommending the introduction of a pre-nomination period.



These changes, Zaloumis said aimed to curb unnecessary resignations and delays, while promoting greater participation by marginalised groups, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities.



Another critical proposal in the report addressed the cancellation of elections due to candidate resignation or death after nomination.



Stakeholders recommended that the ECZ avoid holding fresh elections in such cases, a move that could prevent costly and disruptive reruns.



Zaloumis commended the ERTC for its diligence and inclusivity.



“This report reflects the voices of the people. It represents a collective aspiration to strengthen Zambia’s electoral systems,” she said.



“It must evolve with democratic norms, public expectations, and emerging challenges. As a Commission, we remain committed to this journey.”



The Ministry of Justice is now expected to begin its review of the report, setting the stage for policy direction and legislative consideration.



Accepting the report, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune assured the nation that this milestone marked the beginning of further national consultations.



“The report today will not only be the end of it in itself,” she said.



“But we are continuing with a lot of consultations from different stakeholders, so that when we come up with the draft, it will be a representation of hopefully as many Zambians, if not all Zambians.”



Kasune praised the public discourse surrounding electoral and constitutional reforms, calling the national conversations very healthy for Zambia’s democracy.



By Moses Makwaya



Kalemba April 22, 2024