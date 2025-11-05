ECZ CAPTURES 1,224,072 MILLION VOTERS, EXTENDS REGISTRATION PERIOD



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says it has captured 1,224,072 million voters during the first 4 phases of the on-going Mass Registration of Voters.





Addressing the Press at the ECZ Headquarters this morning, Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasala said there has been an increase in the number of people turning up to register as voters.





Mr Kasalo said that of the 567,425 newly registered voters during Phase 4, 306,573 were males while 261,395 were males with Copperbelt topping at 179,956 while Muchinga Province has recorded the least number of voters at 67,181 voters.





He also said the ECZ, which has been engaging various stakeholders including the church, traditional leaders and Non-Governmental Organisations, has intensified sensitisation to the public.





He also announced that the exercise, that commenced on 13th October, 2025 and which was set to conclude on the 11th of this month has been extended to February 2026.





Other provinces performance during the first 4 phases are as follows: Eastern-157,780; Southern-157,317; Luapula-127,513; Western-117,344; Lusaka-110,043; Central-103,869; Northern 109,739 and Northwestern-93,330.



TFN