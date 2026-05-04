🇿🇲 BALLOT BRIEF | ECZ Certifies 8.7 Million Voters as Youth and Women Shape Electoral Base

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has certified the 2026 Register of Voters, confirming a total of 8,786,300 eligible voters ahead of the August general election. This marks the formal closure of the voter registration phase and establishes the official electorate that will determine the outcome of the polls.

The composition of the register offers early insight into the structure of the vote. Women account for 4,665,431 voters, representing 53.1 percent, while men stand at 4,120,869, or 46.9 percent. This maintains a consistent demographic pattern where female voters form the majority of the electorate, a factor that continues to carry electoral weight across constituencies.

Youth voters represent 4,066,423, accounting for 46.3 percent of the register. This is not a marginal bloc. It is a decisive segment. Any serious campaign will have to engage, mobilise, and convert this demographic into actual turnout. Youth presence on the register does not automatically translate into votes. It must be activated.

Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro also confirmed that 20,162 registered voters are persons with disabilities. While smaller in number, this group remains critical within the Commission’s inclusion framework and will require targeted facilitation to ensure effective participation on polling day.

The certification of the register does more than confirm numbers. It sets the boundaries of the election. No new voters enter beyond this point. No structural adjustments can be made without consequence. The focus now shifts from registration to mobilisation.

Political parties are no longer speaking to a general population. They are speaking to a defined electorate.

This is the dataset that will decide 2026.

Stay with The People’s Brief for verified, unbiased, and timely election updates. Follow, share, and remain informed as Zambia decides.

© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu