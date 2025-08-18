ECZ Chairperson Oversteps Mandate, Orders Opposition Member to Apologise to UPND





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is facing fresh accusations of bias and overstepping its constitutional mandate after its Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis, on Friday ordered New Congress Party (NCP) member Christopher Bwalya to apologise to the ruling UPND.





The directive came after Bwalya questioned the security features of the upcoming mass voter registration exercise and alleged that UPND cadres might hijack the process. Instead of addressing the concerns, Zaloumis demanded that Bwalya withdraw his remarks and apologise to the ruling party – a move that has sparked outrage.





Critics argue that the ECZ, an independent body entrusted with safeguarding free and fair elections, has no legal authority to compel an opposition member to apologise to the ruling party. “The ECZ’s job is to manage elections, not to police political statements or defend government interests,” one analyst said.





Public reaction has been fierce, with many citizens accusing the Commission of turning into a partisan referee. “Bene Chipenzi na party yao, awe they’ll defend it at all cost. Just how is it ECZ’s business if one accuses UPND of misconduct?” one concerned Zambian commented.





Another added: “This is why people complain that you can’t have cadres in these institutions. Until we remove cadreism from public offices, this circus will never end.”





The development has raised fresh doubts about the ECZ’s impartiality as the country inches closer to the 2026 general elections, with fears that the Commission may be compromised in its duty to guarantee a level playing field.



©️ KUMWESU | August 17, 2025