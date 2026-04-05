🇿🇲 BRIEFING | ECZ Clarifies Nomination Fee Timeline as Election Preparations Enter Active Phase





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has moved to clarify confusion surrounding the payment of nomination fees for the 2026 general elections, dismissing claims that payments for all candidates are due by 15 April.





In a statement issued on 4 April, the Commission said the date applies only to aspiring presidential candidates who wish to begin the pre-processing of their supporters at provincial centres, describing the measure as administrative rather than procedural.





At its core, the clarification is about process control.



ECZ is attempting to manage the logistics of a complex nomination system, particularly the requirement for presidential candidates to mobilise at least 100 registered voters from each province. Pre-processing, the Commission argues, reduces the burden of transporting large numbers of supporters to Lusaka.





The distinction is important.



Nomination fees for parliamentary, mayoral and councillor candidates will only be payable after the dissolution of Parliament and councils, meaning the electoral calendar remains intact despite early administrative steps for presidential contenders.





The Commission also pushed back against suggestions that the process disadvantages certain candidates or parties, emphasising that similar arrangements were applied in previous elections and are intended to improve efficiency.





With stakeholder engagements scheduled for mid-April, the focus now shifts to implementation.





As the country moves closer to dissolution, the ECZ’s priority appears to be tightening administrative processes while containing misinformation that could undermine confidence in the electoral roadmap.



© The People’s Brief | Chileshe Sengwe