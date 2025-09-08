ECZ CONDEMNS CLASH BETWEEN SOCIALIST PARTY AND UPND IN LUPOSOSHI



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has condemned the violent incident that occurred on 30th August 2025 at Mulalashi Polling Station in Mufili Ward, Lupososhi District, involving supporters of the Socialist Party (SP) and the United Party for National Development (UPND).



According to the Commission, the clash happened during campaigns for the upcoming Mufili Ward by-election, which is scheduled to take place on 18th September 2025. The matter has since been reported to law enforcement agencies for investigation.





In a statement, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro, reminded all political parties taking part in the three Northern Province ward by-elections—Mufili Ward in Lupososhi District, Chibulula Ward in Mpulungu District, and Chishi Ward in Nsama District—to strictly follow the campaign timetable and operate only in areas and times allocated to them.





“The Commission reiterates that compliance with these arrangements is critical in preventing conflict, promoting peaceful campaigns, and ensuring a level playing field for all participants,” Mr. Kasaro said.





He further appealed to political parties to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct, warning that failure to comply may result in sanctions.





The ECZ has assured stakeholders of its commitment to ensuring a credible and peaceful electoral process, urging political players and their supporters to exercise tolerance and respect throughout the campaign period.