ECZ DELIMITATION EXERCISE SEEN AS BOOST TO REPRESENTATION AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





LUSAKA – The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has been commended for undertaking a constituency delimitation exercise that is expected to enhance representative democracy ahead of the August 13, 2026 General Elections.





National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Saboi Imboela said the creation of 70 new constituencies, bringing the total from 156 to 226, reflected the Commission’s effort to uphold constitutional provisions and improve equitable representation.





Ms. Imboela stated that the exercise, conducted in line with Articles 58 and 59 of the Constitution, demonstrated ECZ’s commitment to reviewing electoral boundaries in response to population changes.





She noted that finalising the process before the commencement of campaigns fulfilled a key constitutional requirement.



She explained that the Commission held consultative meetings across all provinces between February 16 and 20, 2026, engaging stakeholders such as political parties, civil society organisations, and traditional leaders.





Ms. Imboela said her party had participated in the process, although she initially doubted assurances that public input would meaningfully shape the outcome, especially after the Commission opted to set aside the 2019 Delimitation Report.





Ms. Imboela further observed that delimitation was critical in addressing longstanding challenges associated with large and geographically difficult constituencies.



She said smaller constituencies would likely improve interaction between Members of Parliament and constituents, strengthen oversight, and enhance the management of the Constituency Development Fund.





She also commended ECZ for countering misinformation during the process, particularly clarifying that no parliamentary seats had been pre-allocated and that polling stations would remain unchanged.





Ms. Imboela added that the new electoral map, released four months before the elections, provided political parties and candidates with adequate time to prepare, while also creating opportunities for increased participation among women, youths, and persons with disabilities.





While she noted that the exercise could ideally have been completed before voter registration, she expressed satisfaction that it had now been concluded.





Ms. Imboela said the delimitation exercise was not merely administrative but a significant step toward strengthening democracy, enhancing accountability, and bringing governance closer to the people.