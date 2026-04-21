ECZ denies allocating new constituencies to UPND strongholds

By News Diggers

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dismissed suggestions that it allocated new constituencies to UPND strongholds, adding that it does not consider issues of strongholds when executing its mandate.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro further says presidential nominations will run from May 18 to May 22.

Meanwhile, Kasaro says all political parties that attended last Friday’s stakeholders’ meeting are registered with the Registrar of Societies.

Kasaro was speaking when he appeared on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview.

SunFmTvNews