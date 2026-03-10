ECZ EXTENDS VOTER REGISTER INSPECTION PERIOD



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has extended the period for the physical inspection of the provisional voters’ register by two days to allow more citizens to verify their details





ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis announced that the inspection exercise, which began on March 2, 2026, will now conclude on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, instead of the earlier scheduled end date of Sunday, March 8.





Ms. Zaloumis explained that the Commission decided to extend the exercise following requests from various stakeholders who sought additional time to participate in the process.





She noted that among those who had raised concerns were Members of Parliament who were still attending parliamentary sittings when the inspection exercise commenced.





The ECZ Chairperson said the extension would give more eligible voters an opportunity to physically inspect the provisional voters’ register and ensure that their details are correctly captured ahead of the upcoming electoral processes.





She further encouraged citizens to take advantage of the additional days to verify their information at designated inspection centres across the country.