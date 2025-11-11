 BREAKING | ECZ Extends Voter Registration by 15 Days as Turnout Surges Nationwide





Lusaka – The Electoral Commission of Zambia has extended the national voter registration exercise by fifteen days, responding to a sharp surge in last-minute turnout across the country.





ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis announced the extension at a media briefing in Lusaka, saying the decision is intended “to afford as many people as possible the opportunity to register” ahead of next year’s general elections.





The extension follows scenes of heavy queues in Lusaka and other major urban areas, where hundreds of residents lined up at polling stations today in a final push to obtain voter certificates.





A ZNBC check found long lines stretching outside several centres as citizens sought to beat what was expected to be the final deadline.





The registration exercise, which began on 11 October 2025, has recorded a late surge after weeks of moderate participation. The additional fifteen days will now determine whether the Commission can meet national expectations for broader voter inclusion ahead of the 2026 polls.



More updates to follow.



© The People’s Brief | Tracey Shumba