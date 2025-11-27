ECZ EXTENDS VOTER REGISTRATION BY THREE DAYS FOLLOWING HIGH TURNOUT





THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has extended the mass voter registration exercise by three days following a surge in turnout on the final day.





The exercise, which was initially scheduled to end on Wednesday, will now run until Saturday, 29th November 2025.





ECZ Chairperson Ms. Mwangala Zaloumis says the extension is aimed at ensuring that all eligible citizens who have not yet registered are given a fair chance to do so.





She says the decision follows reports from registration centers across the country indicating overwhelming participation, particularly in the concluding hours of the original deadline.





Ms. Zaloumis has emphasized that the new date will be the final one, stating that the registration period will not be extended further beyond 29 November.





The Commission also cited visits to various centers over the past 45 days as part of its assessment leading to the decision.



ECZ has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering an inclusive and credible voter registration process ahead of the 2026 general election.





Ms. Zaloumis has encouraged eligible voters who have not registered to take advantage of the remaining days, while thanking the public for the orderly conduct observed throughout the exercise.





The Commission further acknowledged the media and other stakeholders for their continued cooperation during the nationwide registration period.



Diamond TV