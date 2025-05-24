ECZ GETS GREEN LIGHT ON MFUWE SEAT



ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro says the commission has been notified by Speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti of the vacancy in Mfuwe constituency.





Responding to a press query, Mr Kasaro said the matter is under consideration for a by-election in accordance with Article 57 (1) of the Constitution.





And the ECZ chief electoral officer has urged political parties that will be participating in the various upcoming by-elections to abide by the electoral code of conduct.





A parliamentary by-election is due in June in Lumezi Constituency in Lumezi District, Eastern Province, plus two local government by-elections in Fibalala Ward in Milenge District, Luapula Province, and Tuuwa Ward in Sikongo District, Western Province.





Mr Kasaro said, “Should there be any complaints or cases of conflicts during the by-elections, political parties and other stakeholders should take advantage of the Conflict Management Committees, which are in every district, to report any matters of conflict”.





He also implored political parties to report matters of a criminal nature to the police and other law enforcement agencies.



ZDM