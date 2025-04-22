ECZ HANDS OVER ELECTORAL REFORM REPORT TO GOVERNMENT



By Nelson Zulu



The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ has handed over the Electoral Reform Technical Committee report for 2025 to government, with some key highlights bordering on mixed member representation electoral system, delimitation, cancellation of elections upon resignation and appointment of Cabinet Ministers among others.



Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lusaka this morning, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says the report is key in deepening Zambia’s electoral process and democracy.



Ms. Zaloumis disclosed that the committee made some recommendations comprising delimitation of larger constituencies necessitating the need to review article 68 of the constitution.



She also revealed that some recommendations include the introduction of pre-nomination period for candidature document authentication and reduction of nomination fees to promote inclusivity.



Meanwhile, Justice Minister Princess Kasune has thanked the committee for the report and explains that it will be key in the constitution review process currently underway.



PHOENIX NEWS