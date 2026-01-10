ECZ has banned the PF from campaigning for any Political party using PF regalia and Symbols

ECZ WARNS ON CAMPAIGN REGALIA MISUSE



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has issued a stern reminder to all political parties, candidates and campaign teams involved in the Chawama Parliamentary by-election scheduled for 15th January, 2026, and the ongoing Kasama Mayoral by-election, to strictly adhere to the law governing the use of campaign regalia.





The Commission says it has observed with concern that some political parties and individuals who are not participating in the respective by-elections are engaging in campaign-related activities while displaying party colours, symbols and regalia, a practice that risks misleading voters, creating unnecessary tension and undermining the credibility and orderliness of the electoral process.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro has emphasised that the law is clear that only duly participating political parties and candidates are permitted to use their registered symbols, colours and campaign materials during the by-election period, adding that the Commission will not hesitate to take appropriate action against any violations.





Mr Kasaro says the guidance is meant to prevent voter confusion and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, urging all stakeholders in Chawama and Kasama to fully comply with the law and the Commission’s directives.



Diamond TV