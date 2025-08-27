‘ECZ HAS NOT BARRED PF FROM BY-ELECTIONS”



ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dismissed claims that it has barred the Patriotic Front (PF) from participating in by-elections.





The commission has also assured the nation that next year’s tripartite elections will be free and fair.





ECZ chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro said all that the electoral body has been requesting is that a candidate participating in a by-election in the name of a political party should present an adoption certificate signed by the office-bearers recognised by the Registrar of Societies.





“Now, why is this important? Remember that this person is coming from a political party and the commission needs to be sure that this candidate has been adopted by that political party,” Mr Kasaro said.





He said where an aspiring candidate from the PF has presented an adoption certificate duly signed by office-holders, the commission has proceeded to accept the nomination and placed such an individual on a ballot paper.



ZDM