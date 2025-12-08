ECZ has set the Chawama by-election for January 15, 2026, with nominations on December 16, 2025

ECZ SETS JANUARY 15, 2026 AS THE DATE FOR LUSAKA’S CHAWAMA PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that the Chawama Parliamentary by-election will be held on Thursday, 15th January, 2026.





In a statement seen by Breeze FM new, the Commission stated that the vacancy in Chawama Constituency of Lusaka District arose following the pronouncement by the Speaker of the National Assembly that the seat had fallen vacant in accordance with laws of Zambia.





ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga says aspiring candidates are expected to file their nominations on Tuesday, 16th December, 2025.





She emphasized that all candidates must present certified Grade 12 certificates or equivalent qualifications, in line with minimum academic requirements.

Ms. Luhanga adds that the official campaign period will begin on Wednesday, 17th December, 2025, and will run until 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 14th January, 2026, the eve of the election.