ECZ has set the Chawama by-election for January 15, 2026, with nominations on December 16, 2025

ECZ SETS JANUARY 15, 2026 AS THE DATE FOR LUSAKA’S CHAWAMA PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that the Chawama Parliamentary by-election will be held on Thursday, 15th January, 2026.
In a statement seen by Breeze FM new, the Commission stated that the vacancy in Chawama Constituency of Lusaka District arose following the pronouncement by the Speaker of the National Assembly that the seat had fallen vacant in accordance with laws of Zambia.
ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga says aspiring candidates are expected to file their nominations on Tuesday, 16th December, 2025.
She emphasized that all candidates must present certified Grade 12 certificates or equivalent qualifications, in line with minimum academic requirements.
Ms. Luhanga adds that the official campaign period will begin on Wednesday, 17th December, 2025, and will run until 18:00 hours on Wednesday, 14th January, 2026, the eve of the election.
They will go to court
Going to Court will not help anything and it will take time. As for now, chapwa, this seat is gone, they will never see it again because the only faction that will participate in this by election is the Chabinga led faction. Lubinda and Mundubile led factions are not nominatable. And if they don’t swallow their pride and sit down with Chabinga, even next year, it will be the same. Chabinga will file his nomination papers but the rest will not. You see how things are now backfiring to them because of heeding to wrong advice. No one in Zambia or Africa has gone for campaigning leaving a dead body of your former party president in the mortuary. It’s not just good for all of us as Lungu family, PF Party and the nation at large. PF should have emulated UPND, Mazoka died in June, 2006 and elections were coming in September of the same year. Without panicking and rushing, they buried their former leader first with dignity, then they chose their party leader before resuming the campaigning. Iminyama imo yakuiletelela.