ECZ IS SQUEEZING BY-ELECTIONS TOO TIGHT, COMPLAINS M’MEMBE





Fred M’membe has complained that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is squeezing by-election dates too close to each other.





M’membe says it is difficult for him to find candidates on short notice to file for by-elections.





In the current Bill in parliament, there is a proposal to remove by-elections and instead a political party that held the seat during the general election can pick one of their members to replace the one who resigns or dies as opposed to by-elections which have been costing money but M’membe doesn’t want this and instead he is complaining